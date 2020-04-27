Bed and breakfast fraudster jailed

A man has been jailed for 20 months after admitting a dozen offences and asking for another 19 to be taken into consideration by the court.

Damien Evans, 38, of Glastonbury, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Thursday 23 April.

He admitted six counts of fraud by false representation between 12 January and 9 February 2020.

Evans also pleaded guilty to:

burglary with intent to steal at an office on 10 January

two counts of making off without payment on 7 and 23 February

handling stolen goods

theft

driving without due care and attention in Keynsham High Street on 27 February

Investigating officer DC Jim Card said: “Damien Evans admitted offences all over Somerset, North Somerset and Bristol, with the majority in the Mendips.

“He would book into a small hotel or B&B, steal items like bank cards from private areas and then leave without paying. He’d use the stolen bank cards to order goods. I am glad he has taken an early opportunity to admit his crimes.”