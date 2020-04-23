Bike burglary suspect remanded in custody

A man is in custody awaiting trial for the theft of three bicycles in a house burglary.

The bikes were stolen when thieves broke into a house in Gloucester Road North, Filton, in the early hours of Wednesday 8 April.

A suspect was arrested later the same day and the bicycles were recovered.

Karl Patterson, 28, of no fixed abode, also faces eight charges relating to thefts from shops in Filton and Horfield between November 2019 and April 2020.

He appeared before Bristol Magistrates on Thursday 9 April via video link and was remanded in custody pending a trial at Bristol Crown Court on 6 May.

