Bike burglary suspect remanded in custody
A man is in custody awaiting trial for the theft of three bicycles in a house burglary.
The bikes were stolen when thieves broke into a house in Gloucester Road North, Filton, in the early hours of Wednesday 8 April.
A suspect was arrested later the same day and the bicycles were recovered.
Karl Patterson, 28, of no fixed abode, also faces eight charges relating to thefts from shops in Filton and Horfield between November 2019 and April 2020.
He appeared before Bristol Magistrates on Thursday 9 April via video link and was remanded in custody pending a trial at Bristol Crown Court on 6 May.
It’s important to protect your property:
- Where possible, securely store your bicycles in your home. If this isn’t possible, ensure they are kept in a secure outbuilding such as an alarmed and locked shed or garage
- Always lock your bicycles to something immovable like a wall or floor anchor or a railing – through the frame, not the wheel
- Double lock your bikes using two quality locks, at least one of which is a D-Lock
- Get your bikes and tools security marked and registered at www.BikeRegister.com and www.Immobilise.com
- Record the details of your bicycles including noting the frame number and take photos including any distinctive marks