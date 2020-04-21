Bike stolen in overnight burglary

We are seeking witnesses to a burglary in Weston-super-Mare last week.

A garage was broken into and a bicycle stolen in Brighton Road between 10pm on Monday 13 April and 9am the following morning.

CCTV enquiries are being undertaken and show a person, wearing an orange jacket, we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation.

The bike is described as cyan and grey, having number 13 stickers on it, a small USB light on the handlebars, bottle cage, black pannier rack as well as a large red light on the rear.

If you have seen the bike, or have any information about the incident and person in the orange coat, report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220081866.

We would like to remind people of the importance of taking steps to protect your property.