Burglar admits breaking into off-licence

A man from Bath has pleaded guilty to breaking into an off-licence last week.

Craig Starkey, 37, admitted breaking into the premises in Green Street in the early hours of Friday 10 April and stole stock from the business.

Starkey was arrested by officers within 10 hours of the offence and appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Saturday 11 April.

Starkey, of Upper Bristol Road, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and was remanded ahead of sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on 13 May.

Detective Sergeant Clare Ball said: “The coronavirus restrictions have forced us to change some of the ways we operate. For instance, in this case Starkey appeared before the court via video link, rather than in person.

“But despite the difficult circumstances we find ourselves in, what has not changed is our commitment to bring offenders such as Starkey to justice.

“It is important to note courts are taking an extremely dim view of offenders committing crimes during these exceptional circumstances and this should be reflected in the sentence Starkey is handed next month.”