Burglar caught targeting SS Great Britain jailed

A man has been jailed for 18 weeks after breaking into the offices of the SS Great Britain.

Paul David Hunter, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested at the popular attraction in the early hours of Sunday (12 April) after a member of the public reported hearing suspicious activity.

Officers arrived at the scene eight minutes after the call came in to find a first-floor office window had been smashed. They then found Hunter inside with a key labelled ‘Property of SS Great Britain’ in one of his back pockets.

Hunter was sentenced when he appeared via Skype at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, 13 April) where he pleaded guilty to burglary.

Detective Constable Adele Shallcross said: “Hunter broke into the offices of the SS Great Britain in the middle of the night no doubt thinking his crime would go undetected.

“But thanks to a conscientious member of the public concerned about noises they heard from inside, officers were able to apprehend him in the act.”