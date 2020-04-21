Burglary suspect arrested thanks to witness and PCSO

We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of burglary at a building site thanks to a call from a witness and the local knowledge of a PCSO.

The vigilant witness spotted someone on the premises in Forton Road, Chard, and called it in as the site is closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The call came at about 12.40pm on Sunday 19 April. While officers deployed to the main gate, PCSO Joshua Andrew went to a side entrance.

He found a man who claimed to have been asked to carry out some work on site and checked his story with a call to the construction company.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of burglary just before 1pm. He was later released under investigation.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Rob Jameson said: “We’re grateful to the witness who called 999 to report the incident as it happened and to Josh for his local knowledge which enabled this arrest. Our enquiries continue.”