Can you help us identify this man?

We are seeking the public’s help with an ongoing investigation following an incident at a supermarket in Bristol yesterday (Thursday 23 April).

We received reports that a man racially abused staff at Tesco, in Wine Street, and made threats while carrying a bike lock and extendable baton. It happened at about 5.05pm and no-one was injured.

He was seen leaving the scene in the direction of Tower Lane.

We would like to speak to the man, pictured, in connection with the incident.

He is described as white, slim and having short dark hair. He was wearing a red polo shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and was said to be carrying a black rucksack.

PC Joshua Baldwin said: “There were numerous people in the area at the time and we want any witnesses to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with video footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to report it through our website, or call 101, giving reference number 5220089178.