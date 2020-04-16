CCTV appeal after burglary in Bristol
We are investigating a burglary of a property in the St Anne’s area of Bristol.
A woman, in her 20s, reported bank cards and a quantity of cash had been stolen from her purse in a burglary.
The incident is believed to have taken place on Thursday 20 March between 5.30am and noon.
House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we are circulating an image of a man who we wish to speak to in connection with our ongoing investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to report it online, or call 101 if you cannot use our website, giving crime reference number 5220066252. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
We would remind all homeowners of the following crime prevention advice:
- Take simple precautions such as locking windows and doors when you go out, even if just stepping next door or out in the garden.
- Also, use a light timer and do not leave your keys lying around.
- Ensure your property has a burglar alarm fitted.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220066252
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.