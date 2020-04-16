CCTV appeal after burglary in Bristol

We are investigating a burglary of a property in the St Anne’s area of Bristol.

A woman, in her 20s, reported bank cards and a quantity of cash had been stolen from her purse in a burglary.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Thursday 20 March between 5.30am and noon.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we are circulating an image of a man who we wish to speak to in connection with our ongoing investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to report it online, or call 101 if you cannot use our website, giving crime reference number 5220066252. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

We would remind all homeowners of the following crime prevention advice: