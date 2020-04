We are hoping the public can help us identify the man, pictured, who we wish to speak to in connection with a report of criminal damage in Bristol.

The incident is believed to have happened at some point at the Bear Pit roundabout on Tuesday 24 March between 6.30-7.30pm.

Anyone who recognises the individual is asked to report it online and give reference number 5220072171. If you cannot use our website, please call 101.