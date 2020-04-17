CCTV image released in Bristol hate crime investigation

We’re appealing for information to help us identify the man in this CCTV image in connection with a racially aggravated public order incident in Bristol.

A member of staff working at council buildings in Temple Street was racially abused during an incident at around 2.30pm on Wednesday 18 March.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime.

If you know who he is, or have information which could help us identify him, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220064711.