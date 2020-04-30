CCTV images issued in appeal to identify women

Can you help us identify these two women as part of our enquiries into a theft from a shop in Bridgwater?

It happened at about 5pm on Sunday 5 April at Dunkery Road Post Office.

Two suspects left without paying for groceries, making off in a grey Toyota Avensis.

We’re keen to trace two women who were in the store at the time.

One, pictured left in the CCTV image above, is described as white, in her 20s or 30s and slim, with blonde hair and wearing a blue short-sleeved top.

The other woman, in the right hand image, is older. Her blonde hair has darker roots and she’s wearing a navy jacket.

If you have any information which could help, get in touch quoting reference 5220076380.