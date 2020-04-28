Chief Constable and PCC: There’s no safe space for criminals during lockdown

Chief Constable Andy Marsh said:

“While all our minds are focussed on the national health emergency which continues to dominate our way of life, I want to reassure our communities that we’re more determined than ever not to let criminals use this unprecedented situation to their advantage.

“At the Downing Street press briefing on Saturday, Lynne Owens, the Director General of the National Crime Agency, outlined how criminals are adapting to the lockdown measures, but she reassured the public that law enforcement is adapting too.

“This is very much the case in Avon and Somerset and throughout the lockdown period we’ve continued to proactively target criminals involved in corrosive and harmful offending, including county lines activity, drug-dealing, burglaries and robberies.

“I want to thank all our officers and staff who are working round-the-clock to protect the public and make sure criminals have no space safe to operate in. Their painstaking and tireless work is disrupting and thwarting criminals on a daily basis and we’re making arrests and wherever possible, putting cases before the courts.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens said:

“Understandably, local people are concerned about the way criminals are taking advantage of this national health emergency. I want to reassure you that the police are still out there, tackling burglaries, robberies, drug-dealing and much more, to keep us all safe despite the exceptional circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been amazed by the courage shown by our officers on the frontline here in Avon and Somerset, I know that they are doing everything they can to support our local communities and tackle criminals looking to exploit the national health emergency.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all of our officers and staff who are working incredibly hard to ensure our communities are protected in these unprecedented times. My team and I fully support their dedication in order to keep us safe, while the majority of my team are working remotely, we continue to work together to protect local people.

“As ever, I am in constant dialogue with the Chief Constable to ensure local people are receiving an effective and efficient policing response throughout this emergency situation. I am confident that the police are quickly adapting to this evolving health emergency to ensure local people feel safe and are safe. If you have any concerns that you would like to raise with me, please do not hesitate to get in contact, details can be found on my website.”