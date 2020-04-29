Detectives identify man found dead in Avonmouth

Detectives have now identified a man whose body was found submerged in water off Boundary Road in Avonmouth in March.

He’s been formally identified as a 20-year-old man from London who had been living in Bristol at the time of his death.

DCI James Riccio said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the man’s family at this very difficult time. The cause of death remains inconclusive, but we’re not treating it as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the Coroner’s office.”