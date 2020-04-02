Did you see alleged assault in Taunton?

We are asking witnesses to get in touch if they saw an alleged assault in Taunton on Monday 9 March.

A man, in his 20s, was injured during the incident, which took place at about 12.50pm outside the Oxford Inn, in Roman Road.

The victim suffered facial injuries and broken ribs and was taken to hospital. He has since been released.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent. He has been released under investigation.

PC Robert Chidgey said: “As this incident happened before the Government restrictions on travelling, we hope there will have been several people in the area who saw what happened.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact us at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report and give crime reference number 5220057068. If you cannot access our website, call 101.