Did you witness assault in Merriott?

We are investigating a report of assault in Merriott, Somerset, last night (Sunday 19 April).

A woman, in her 20s, was walking in woodland near Moorlands Road at about 7pm when she was approached by a male. He has proceeded to spit at her before leaving the scene.

The neighbourhood beat team will carry out extra patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about what happened should report it online, or call 101, and give reference number 5220085931.