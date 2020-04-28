Do you have information about the murder of Barry Rubery?

Our thoughts are with the family of Barry Rubery who was murdered at his home in Iron Acton exactly 10 years ago today.

Barry was killed after returning to his home at Crossing Cottage at about 10.45pm on Wednesday 28 April in 2010 following a night out with friends. He was found the following day by a friend and a post-mortem examination confirmed he’d suffered fatal head injuries in a violent assault.

Despite an extensive investigation, numerous public appeals, including one on BBC Crimewatch, and two arrests, no-one has ever been charged with Barry’s murder.

Can you help? • Do you know who was involved in Barry’s death?

• Did you see or hear anything suspicious around Barry’s home on the days or weeks before he died?

• Do you know someone who acts differently when they hear about this case, or who pays an unusual interest in it?

Senior Investigating Officer Andy Mott, from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: “All our thoughts and sympathies are with Barry’s family on this significant anniversary and I’ve reassured them that he hasn’t been forgotten and we’re as determined as ever to identify his killer, or killers, and bring them to justice.

“There will be people out there who know who was responsible for Barry’s murder and I‘d urge them to come forward, for the sake of his family, to tell us what they know. The passage of time may allow you to speak up now when you couldn’t before. Please take this opportunity and do the right thing.”