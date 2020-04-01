Do you recognise this men?
We’re appealing for your help to identify the four men pictured.
They could have important information to help with our investigation into a drugs operation carried out in South Gloucestershire on 12 February.
We’d like the men, or anyone recognising them to contact us.
We believe they may have links with Gloucestershire, Thames Valley and the West Midlands areas.
If you can help please contact us.
We have arrested seven people as part of our investigation and seized cannabis plants with a value of more than £500,000.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219243085
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.