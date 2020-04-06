Do you recognise this off-road motorcycle?

We need your help to identify the owner of the motorcycle pictured.

It was seized by officers on 2 April from the Iron Action area of South Gloucestershire.

It was in possession of man, who was wanted on recall to prison, who was arrested.

The bike was believed to have been stolen from the South Gloucestershire or Bristol area.

It is an off-road motorcycle and predominantly blue and black in colour.

We’re keen to return the bike to its owner.

We’d like to hear from anyone who owns the bike -or knows the owner. The owner will need to show proof of purchase of the bike.

Anyone able to help is asked to contact us, quoting reference 0608 of 12 March.