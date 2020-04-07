Family get sentimental items back after girls find safe

A family from Nailsea have been reunited with sentimental items after a safe which was stolen from their home just before Christmas was found at the weekend.

Jemima Hamblin, 11, and Lulu Hamblin, 10, were with their parents strolling through woodland in Clevedon on Saturday 4 April when they stumbled across the safe.

The family called the police and we were able to establish who the safe belonged to. It had been stolen from an address in Nailsea on 13-14 December last year.

PC Caleb Ford and PC Jessica Dellenty later that day handed back the safe and its contents to its rightful owners.

Mum Emily Hamblin said: “I’m very proud of my two girls.

“They were doing their daily exercise walk near Ladye Bay, as we live in Clevedon.

“The girls wanted to go through the woods looking for insects and they came across the safe. They initially thought it might be a bug house but came running to my husband David and I to say that had found these items.”

On closer inspection, rather than housing chocolate coins as the girls had thought, the safe contained commemorative coins and children’s keepsakes, as well as passports, birth certificates and bank cards.

PC Ford said: “The girls did a great job finding the safe and the family in Nailsea were understandably delighted to get their belongings back.

“Many of the items were irreplaceable. After three months without any positive news they had lost hope of ever seeing their keepsakes again, but thanks to Jemima and Lulu they are now back with the family.

“Both of the girls were stars in making sure we were contacted and could return the property and put a smile back on the family’s faces.”

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to report it online and give crime reference number 5219288095. Alternatively, if you cannot report it online, call 101.