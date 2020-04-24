Family thank police after return of stolen quad bike

A family from Somerset have been reunited with their quad bike that was stolen overnight on 20-21 April.

The Yamaha Grizzly Ultramatic 350 was discovered by police in Bridgwater on Wednesday 22 April and, following a public appeal for information, returned to the family.

Officers were delighted to hand the quad bike to the family in Langport and offered security advice to try to prevent a repeat, including information about the Farm Watch scheme which focuses on protecting rural areas from crime.

A relative of the victim said: “We’re really delighted that the guys at Avon and Somerset Police and Farm Watch have retrieved our quad bike which was stolen earlier this week. We never expected to see it again.

“My 80-year-old uncle’s mobility around our farm is restored. Thanks guys, you have been amazing.”

Farm Watch is a scheme set up and run by officers to their wider team in the community and has been successful in crime prevention, property recovery and crime investigation.

PCSO Michael Storey said: “Through the scheme we offer the public crime updates in their area and now have more 6,000 members across the Constabulary area.

“Examples like this occur because of the community help and its one of many examples. Farming is an essential part of life and more so today than ever. It is great to give this back to the farmer so he can carry on with his essential work.”

We would advise anybody concerned about rural crime to sign up to the force’s Farm Watch scheme and follow Rural Crime Avon and Somerset Police’s Facebook page.

Further crime prevention advice is available on our website.

Anyone with information about the theft of the quad bike is asked to call 101, or report it online, giving crime reference number 5220086919.