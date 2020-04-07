Five arrests in murder investigation

A murder investigation is being carried out following the death of a man in South Bristol.

Craig Parker, 45, was assaulted in Stockwood Road shortly after 11pm on Wednesday 25 March. He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he died this morning (Tuesday 7 April).

We are treating this as an isolated incident.

We have made five arrests to date:

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, perverting the course of justice, witness intimidation and money laundering. He remains in police custody.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. A 30-year-old has been released under investigation while a 46-year-old has been released and discounted from our enquiries.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and released under investigation.

And a 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She has been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Roger Doxsey said: “Our thoughts and sympathies first and foremost go out to Mr Parker’s family and friends. They have understandably asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“We have been busy over the past couple of weeks investigating this incident and have made five arrests so far.

“To help our investigation, however, we would urge anybody who witnessed what happened to come forward. You may think your information is insignificant, but it could have a huge bearing on this case.

“Although we are treating this as an isolated incident, reassurance patrols have been increased as a precautionary measure.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220056436.