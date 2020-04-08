Footage of antisocial behaviour sought

We are asking people who recorded footage of antisocial behaviour in the Henbury and Southmead areas of Bristol last month to come forward.

A number of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage acts, especially in the Glencoyne Square area, took place between 9pm and 12.10am on the night of 23-24 March. These culminated in two supermarket vans being set on fire in Arnside Road.

Investigator David Stevenson said: “We understand a lot of footage appeared on social media in the hours after these incidents. We ask people who recorded that footage to send it to us, if they haven’t already.

“Despite the timing of these incidents, coming hours after the Government announced advice on social distancing to prevent the halt of coronavirus, we are treating these as mindless acts rather than a protest at the instructions designed to save lives.”

Patrols have been stepped up in the area to prevent a repeat.

North Bristol Area Commander Mark Runacres added: “We are pleased to see since this incident that the number of antisocial behaviour acts in North Bristol has dropped.

“We remain committed to patrolling the streets and making sure people feel safe in their community.”

Anyone with footage of the incidents is asked to report it online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report and quote reference number 5220068232.