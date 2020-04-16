Have you seen Dean Hancock?

We are seeking the public’s help to find Dean Hancock.

The 40-year-old is wanted in connection with an ongoing theft investigation and for failing to attend court.

Hancock has links to the Hartcliffe area of Bristol but is known to visit other parts of the city and North Somerset.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins, slim and having short dark brown hair. He has tattoos on his neck, including three stars, as well as others on his hand and wrist. He sometimes wears glasses and has a Bristolian accent.

Anyone who sees Hancock should call 999 and give reference number 5220040352. Or, if you know of his whereabouts, call 101 and give the call-handler the same reference code.