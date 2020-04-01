Help needed to identify two men

We are releasing e-fit images of two men we would like to speak to in connection with investigations into two separate and unconnected burglaries on the same day.

The first incident happened at 7.25pm on 3 March at a property in Falcondale Walk in Bristol.

Three suspects accessed the property by forcing a side gate and took a portable speaker.

One of the suspects – featured in the e-fit – was spotted acting suspiciously in a car near the property before the incident. He is described as a white man, of stocky build, in his mid to late 40s with a round face, sunken eyes and wearing a sweater and a dark coloured baseball cap.

The other suspects were not seen

We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit or by his description.

In the second incident that day, which happened at 9pm, two men forced their way into a property in Gloucester Road, Almondsbury.

The elderly victim was in bed watching television at the time of the incident and heard a loud bang. Suspects had forced the front door and then went into her bedroom.

As the victim attempted to call the police, the men left the property without taking anything.

One of the suspects – featured in the e-fit – is described as a white man, 6ft tall with short fair/ginger hair, of slim build and wearing a green beanie-style hat and leather looking jacket.

The victim did not see the other suspect.

If you recognise either of the men in the e-fit or by the descriptions, we would like to hear from you. Please contact us, quoting reference 5220052384 (for the Falcondale Road incident), or 5220052437 for the Gloucester Road burglary.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it on-line using the following link bit.ly/1pwX4Zm quoting the above reference numbers.