Help us to find owners of these power tools
We have seized three large garden power tools and trying to reunite them with their owners.
The items – a power washer and two garden strimmers – were recovered from a property in the Bournville area of Weston-super-Mare as part of an on-going police investigation.
The items recovered are: a MacAllister power wash (white and black with blue button); a McCullock Timmac 210 garden strimmer (yellow and black); and an unbranded garden strimmer (black and white, with a red cowling).
We’re keen to hear from anyone who believes that the items belong to them.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation, while police enquiries continue.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220089553