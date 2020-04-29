Help us to find owners of these power tools

We have seized three large garden power tools and trying to reunite them with their owners.

The items – a power washer and two garden strimmers – were recovered from a property in the Bournville area of Weston-super-Mare as part of an on-going police investigation.

The items recovered are: a MacAllister power wash (white and black with blue button); a McCullock Timmac 210 garden strimmer (yellow and black); and an unbranded garden strimmer (black and white, with a red cowling).

We’re keen to hear from anyone who believes that the items belong to them.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation, while police enquiries continue.