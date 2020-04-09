Help us to trace stolen mountain bikes

We’re appealing for help to trace three expensive mountain bikes, stolen from a property in South Gloucestershire.

The bikes were taken overnight between 10pm on 5 April and 8am on 6 April from a property in the Winterbourne area.

Entry was forced into a garden building.

The bikes are used by the owner in the course of his business.

The bikes taken are: a black and yellow Intense Tazer ebike; a black Mondraker Foxy carbon RR mountain bike; and a blue and red Mondraker Summun mountain bike with carbon wheels and longer than normal front forks.

We’re appealing for people to be vigilant for the bikes and contact us they see any of them