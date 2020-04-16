Investigation into criminal damage

We’re investigating an act of criminal damage at a building site near Wotton-under-Edge last week.

We were called at about 3.40am on Saturday 11 April following a fire at a vacant property being built off Wickwar Road. It is believed the incident happened at some point between midnight and 2am that morning.

The structure suffered significant damage and the cause of the fire is currently being treated as suspicious.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out so far as part of our ongoing investigation.

We are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard what happened. Anybody with information is asked to report it online and give reference number 5220080261. Alternatively, if you cannot report it online, call 101.