Jail for thief who targeted cars in Lockleaze

A man has been jailed for 37 weeks for thefts from cars in Lockleaze, fraud and burglary.

Darrel Curtis, 36, of Brangwyn Grove, Lockleaze, appeared before Bristol Magistrates on Saturday 18 April following his arrest the day before.

He admitted entering Stoke Park Primary School with intent to steal on 10 April and fraudulent use of a stolen bank card to buy alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets from a petrol station in Horfield on 7 April.

He also admitted three counts of theft from cars – two on 28 March in Eastlake Close and Danby Street, in which sunglasses, a dashcam, groceries and CDs were stolen and one overnight 6 to 7 April in Crome Road, when a wallet was stolen.

You can help to look out for your community by: