Man handed antisocial behaviour injunction

A 55-year-old man has been banned from visiting parts of Somerset following the issue of an antisocial behaviour injunction.

Thomas Weir, from Burnham-on-Sea, is not allowed to enter various parts of the town, Bridgwater or Highbridge until April 2022 based on reports of antisocial behaviour.

A full injunction was granted yesterday morning (Thursday 23 April) by a court, preventing him from visiting:

Licensed premises or possessing any open container of alcohol in Bridgwater, Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge

Burnham-on-Sea Memorial Hospital and Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre, including grounds, unless a medical emergency or attending a pre-booked appointment.

The order will last until 9 April 2022. If the injunction is breached, Weir can be arrested.

Antisocial behaviour co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard said: “We do not tolerate antisocial behaviour and do not believe communities should have to either and I hope this decision provides the public with some comfort as they go about their daily work and lives.

“Antisocial behaviour can disrupt and even destroy the quality of life for individuals and can damage communities as a whole.

“We rely on the public to give us information and I encourage anyone with any concerns about crime or antisocial behaviour within their community to contact us. We will treat all reports in confidence and the more evidence we can gather in situations like these, the stronger the case we can present at court.

“I would like to thank all of those businesses and members of the community who have put their faith and trust in us. I hope this shows we will take your concerns seriously and act where the law allows.”

If you are concerned about antisocial behaviour in your community, report it online or call 101.