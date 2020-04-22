Man in custody after pharmacy break-in
A man has been arrested following a break-in at a pharmacy in Bath during the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 22 April).
We were called to attend a premises in Moorland Road at about 3.40am.
Medication was found strewn across the pharmacy and a number of items discarded in the vicinity.
A 52-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary with intent to steal and possession of a class A drug. He remains in custody.
CCTV enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it online, or call 101, giving reference number 5220087718.
