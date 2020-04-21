Man jailed for burgling 88-year-old woman’s home – Yeovil

A man has been jailed for burgling the home of an 88-year-old woman in Yeovil.

Stefan Ayres, 45, of no fixed abode, appeared by video link at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 17 April.

He was sentenced to 876 days in custody after admitting the offence.

The burglary happened on Valentine’s Day and was reported by a witness who took a photograph of a man behaving suspiciously at the property in Mudford Road.

The elderly victim was not at home at the time, when a bag containing her Blue Badge, hearing aid batteries and other items was stolen.

Officers recognised the man from the image the next day.

Since our dedicated Operation Remedy team was launched to tackle burglary in April last year, more than 140 residential burglary suspects have been arrested. We’ve also seen a seven per cent reduction in the number of burglaries across the force area.