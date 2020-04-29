Man remanded in custody after pleading guilty to drug offences

A man from Bristol will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Gary Harding, 49, appeared via video link at Bristol Magistrates Court on Monday 27 April.

He was arrested on Friday 24 April after a warrant was carried out at his home address in Gatcombe Road, in Hartcliffe.

Officers discovered suspected class A and class B drugs and items consistent with drug supply.

Harding also admitted possession of cannabis at this week’s court hearing. He will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 20 May. He has been remanded in custody.

Chief Inspector Olly Cosgrove, area commander for South Bristol said: “We as a force remain steadfastly committed to tackling problems around drugs.

“Harding’s arrest came as a result of a lot of hard work by various teams within the force. We’re determined to not let the current health emergency stop us targeting criminal activity.

“This warrant was only possible though thanks to information provided by the local community and subsequent intelligence work. The public played a key part and we are grateful for their assistance.”

Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community should report it online, or call 101. If a crime is taking place, dial 999.