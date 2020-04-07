Men from Bristol in court charged with burglaries

Three men from Bristol have appeared in court charged with a number of burglary offences.

Stephen Rodriguez-Taylor, 18, and Anthony Rodriguez-Taylor, 20, from Knowle, and George Skuse,19, appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday 2 April charged with numerous burglary and theft-related offences.

Stephen Rodriguez-Taylor was charged with four counts of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, in connection with five incidents between 30 and 31 March in which four properties in Compton Dando, Dundry, Pensford and Publow were burgled and a Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen.

Anthony Rodriguez-Taylor and Skuse were both charged with six counts of burglary, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and theft from a motor vehicle. The charges relate to six incidents between 27 and 30 March in which properties in Compton Dando, Dundry, Pensford, Publow and Whitchurch were burgled. A VW T-Roc, Fiat Doblo and Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen and front and rear number plates were stolen.

All three men were remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 27 April.