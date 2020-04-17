Patrolling officers come across overnight garage burglaries

Police officers patrolling Weston-super-Mare overnight Monday 14 to Tuesday 15 April came across a garage that had been broken into in Worle Moor Road at about 2am.

A white Carrera Vengeance mountain bike had been stolen from the property.

Officers were supported by a dog unit and the police helicopter in a search of the area and found three more garages to have been broken into.

A red Carrera bike and a black bicycle were reported stolen from a garage in Pollard Close after the owner flagged down the officers

A grey and black Trek bike was taken from a garage in Hestercombe Close while nothing has been reported stolen from another garage broken into in the same street

Unfortunately despite a search of the area there was no trace of those responsible.

If you have any information which could help us identify the offenders or trace the stolen bikes get in touch quoting reference 5220082513.

Since our dedicated Operation Remedy team was launched to tackle burglary in April last year, 140 residential burglary suspects have been arrested. We’ve also seen a seven per cent reduction in the number of burglaries across the force area.

You can make it harder for thieves to steal your bikes and easier for police officers to identify property as stolen: