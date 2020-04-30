Police try to track owners of stolen bikes

We are trying to trace the owners of six stolen bikes having been able to return two to grateful members of the public.

We retrieved eight bicycles from two addresses – one in Staple Hill and one in Fishponds – last week.

Two men, aged 22 and 39, have voluntarily attended a police interview as part of our investigation.

PC Kyle Maywood and PC Gary Lippiatt returned two of the bikes at the weekend and want to track down who owns the others.

PC Maywood said: “It was great to be able to return two of the bikes on Saturday. They had been reported as stolen and as the owners had given us their bike’s unique frame number we were able to hand them back.

“However, there are half a dozen other bikes we’ve recovered and we hope people may be able to recognise theirs from the pictures. If you do, contact us and provide us with the unique frame number so we can return it to you.”

Anyone who believes their bike may be one of the six, is asked to contact us through our website, or on 101, and give reference number 5220083549.