Search for family of Winston Kerr

We’re appealing for help to trace the next of kin of Winston Kerr, 69, who was sadly found dead in his home in Norrisville Road, St Paul’s on Monday 30 March.

A neighbour called police having not seen Mr Kerr for three months.

Officers have made a number of enquiries to trace his next of kin with no success.

An inquest will be held in due course but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

If you have any information which could help us trace Mr Kerr’s family or friends please get in touch quoting reference 5220070819.