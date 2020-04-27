Three in court for burglary and car crime

Three men have appeared in court in charged with burglaries and thefts in south Bristol and the Chew Valley.

Anthony Rodriguez-Taylor, 20, George Skuse, 19, and Steven Rodriguez-Taylor, 18, of Knowle were arrested on Wednesday 1 April.

They all appeared before Bristol Magistrates on Thursday 2 April and were due in Bristol Crown Court today, Monday 27 April.

Anthony Rodriguez-Taylor and George Skuse are both remanded in custody and both face 10 charges:

dwelling burglary in Brislington, in which a handbag and car keys were stolen, and two counts of theft of motor vehicle on 26 March

burglary other than a dwelling in Whitchurch on 27 March in which a motorbike and toolbox were taken from a shed

theft of number plates from a vehicle in Whitchurch on 27 March

burglary dwelling with intent to steal in Dundry, 31 March

burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal at an outbuilding in Compton Dando on 31 March

theft of motor vehicle from Publow, 31 March

burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal at a stable in Pensford, 31 March

burglary other than dwelling in which a speaker was stolen in Pensford, 31 March

Steven Rodriguez-Taylor was bailed by the court and is charged with the five offences on 31 March.

Officers have recovered all four stolen vehicles.

