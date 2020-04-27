Three in court for burglary and car crime
Three men have appeared in court in charged with burglaries and thefts in south Bristol and the Chew Valley.
Anthony Rodriguez-Taylor, 20, George Skuse, 19, and Steven Rodriguez-Taylor, 18, of Knowle were arrested on Wednesday 1 April.
They all appeared before Bristol Magistrates on Thursday 2 April and were due in Bristol Crown Court today, Monday 27 April.
Anthony Rodriguez-Taylor and George Skuse are both remanded in custody and both face 10 charges:
- dwelling burglary in Brislington, in which a handbag and car keys were stolen, and two counts of theft of motor vehicle on 26 March
- burglary other than a dwelling in Whitchurch on 27 March in which a motorbike and toolbox were taken from a shed
- theft of number plates from a vehicle in Whitchurch on 27 March
- burglary dwelling with intent to steal in Dundry, 31 March
- burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal at an outbuilding in Compton Dando on 31 March
- theft of motor vehicle from Publow, 31 March
- burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal at a stable in Pensford, 31 March
- burglary other than dwelling in which a speaker was stolen in Pensford, 31 March
Steven Rodriguez-Taylor was bailed by the court and is charged with the five offences on 31 March.
Officers have recovered all four stolen vehicles.
To keep your home secure:
- locking up and setting the alarm, if you have one, at night as well as when you go out
- making sure your door is locked by turning the key – some ‘paddle and stub’-handled doors might seem to be locked by lifting the handle, but can still be opened from outside
- keeping doors and windows locked if you’re not in the same room
- never leaving keys in the lock or in sight of the letterbox
- fitting a letterbox cage
- keeping car keys, handbags, wallets and other portable valuables out of sight
- joining Neighbourhood Watch
Everyone can help to keep their neighbourhood safe by reporting suspicious incidents. If you see someone acting suspiciously around a neighbour’s property, call police straight away.
If they’re obviously breaking in, ring 999. Otherwise, call the non-emergency number 101: operators are on hand 24/7.