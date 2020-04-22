Two arrested following robbery in Bristol

We have arrested two men who robbed another man yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 4pm in Lodge Causeway, near to Tesco.

The victim was punched in the face and required treatment for a nose injury at hospital but was then allowed home.

Police enquiries were carried out and led to the arrest of two men.

The men – aged 53 and 55 years – remain in police custody, while investigations into the incident continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us, quoting reference 5220087433