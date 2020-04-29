Two arrested over robberies of teenagers – Yate
We arrested two teenage boys on Monday 27 April in connection with two robberies in Yate.
The robberies happened on Tuesday 21 April and involved a 17-year-old being robbed of cash in Abbotswood and a 13-year-old being robbed of his bike on Westerleigh Common. The bike has since been returned.
Enquiries continue and the suspects have been released on bail. We continue to ask anyone with information about either incident to get in touch quoting reference 5220087405.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220087405
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.