Two arrested over robberies of teenagers – Yate

We arrested two teenage boys on Monday 27 April in connection with two robberies in Yate.

The robberies happened on Tuesday 21 April and involved a 17-year-old being robbed of cash in Abbotswood and a 13-year-old being robbed of his bike on Westerleigh Common. The bike has since been returned.

Enquiries continue and the suspects have been released on bail. We continue to ask anyone with information about either incident to get in touch quoting reference 5220087405.