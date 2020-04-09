Two men in court over alleged burglary offences

Two men appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday 8 April) charged with a number of burglary offences.

Craig George, 37, and Hayden Court, 24, are accused of 32 offences combined, including four dwelling burglaries and one attempted dwelling burglary.

The alleged offences occurred in Bristol and Peasedown St John between Thursday 26 March and Sunday 5 April.

The pair, who live in Knowle, have been remanded in custody. They are next due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 7 May.