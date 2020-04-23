Two people in court on drug supply charges

Two people have appeared in court charged with drug supply offences following a number of arrests in Somerset this week.

Ronald Turner, 47, and Jaymie Martin, 29, have been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

In the early hours of Tuesday 21 April, officers pulled over a car in Kilve and discovered what they believed to be a quantity of class A drugs in the car.

Turner and Martin, who live in Derbyshire, were among four people arrested at the scene. A 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and have been released under investigation.

An address in Minehead was searched later that same day. A 30-year-old man and two 39-year-old women were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. They have also been released under investigation.

Turner, from Matlock, and Martin, from Whaley Bridge, appeared via a video link at Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday 22 April). They have been remanded in custody until appearing at Bristol Crown Court on 22 May.