Witness appeal after incident outside pub

We are seeking witnesses to an incident outside a pub in Staple Hill.

A man, in his 50s, visited The Portcullis, in High Street, on Friday 7 February. At approximately 11.30pm, he went outside to have a cigarette where he suffered a broken kneecap plus leg and hand injuries, requiring hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

We are investigating how he sustained those injuries, with house-to-house and CCTV enquiries having already been undertaken.

These have led us to identify a man who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident. He is described as in his late-30s or early-40s, stocky and approximately 5ft 10ins, with short black hair. He was last seen leaving the scene in the direction of Miss Millie’s.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report it online and give crime reference number 5220032673. Alternatively, if you cannot report it online, call 101.