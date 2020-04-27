Witness appeal after man injured in Knowle

We are seeking witnesses to an incident in Knowle this morning (Monday 27 April).

We were called to reports of an assault at approximately 8am in Ilminster Avenue. Police officers remain at the scene and surrounding roads have been closed while we conduct our investigation.

A man, in his 40s, received a single stab wound and has been taken to hospital. His injuries are described as serious and he is in a critical condition.

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. She remains in custody.

DCI Jane Wigmore said: “We were called to the incident at about 8am this morning and officers are likely to be on the scene for some time.

“Although we are in the very early stages of this investigation, we believe this is an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else at this time.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to report it online, or call 101, giving reference number 5220091514.