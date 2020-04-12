Witness appeal following fatal collision in Cannington

We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision this afternoon.

We were called to reports of a serious incident involving a motorcyclist at about 3.20pm on the road between Cannington and Hinkley Point.



The male motorcyclist was in collision with a building which carries out car servicing, near to Cannington Grain.



Despite receiving treatment at the scene the motorcyclist sadly died shortly afterwards.



The road was closed to allow collision investigators to carry out a detailed examination of the scene. The road remains closed.

We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact us.

We would particularly like to hear from anyone who has mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident.