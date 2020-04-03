Witness appeal following single vehicle collision in Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Bath.

It happened on Monday 30 March at 5pm on the A431 Kelston Road.

A black Audi A4 was travelling from Bath towards Kelston, when it failed to negotiate a right hand bend, clipping a wall and then rolling over.

The driver left the scene in the direction of Bath.

We believe there was a motorbike in the area at the time and we are keen to contact the rider, who may have useful information to assist our enquiries into the incident.

Additionally we would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the incident.