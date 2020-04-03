Witness appeal following single vehicle collision in Bath
We’re appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Bath.
It happened on Monday 30 March at 5pm on the A431 Kelston Road.
A black Audi A4 was travelling from Bath towards Kelston, when it failed to negotiate a right hand bend, clipping a wall and then rolling over.
The driver left the scene in the direction of Bath.
We believe there was a motorbike in the area at the time and we are keen to contact the rider, who may have useful information to assist our enquiries into the incident.
Additionally we would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the incident.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220073878
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.