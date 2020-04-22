Witnesses sought after caravan fire

We’re appealing for witnesses to an incident in South Gloucestershire at the weekend to come forward.

Just after midnight on Saturday 18 April, police were called to support the fire service with an incident in Lower Hanham Road. A caravan was reported to be on fire to rear of a property.

Two males were subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. They have both been released under investigation.

DS Daniel Rowan said: “House-to-house and CCTV enquiries were carried out during the preliminary stages of the investigation.

“But we are keen to hear from anybody who saw people acting suspiciously overnight on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.

“This fire did cause a significant amount of damage, but thankfully no-one was injured.

“Although we are treating the fire as suspicious, we do believe it is an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online, or call 101, and give reference number 5220084907.