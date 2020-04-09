Witnesses sought following fatal crash in Somerset

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in East Somerset.

It happened at about 6.30pm last night on the A361 at East Cranmore, near Shepton Mallet.

A motorcyclist travelling along the road was in collision with a roadside hedge/bank, ending up in an adjacent field.

Sadly the motorcyclist – a man in his 40s – died at the scene.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident – or who has dashcam footage of the incident.

If you are able to help us, please contact us.