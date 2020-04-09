Witnesses sought following fatal crash in Somerset
We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in East Somerset.
It happened at about 6.30pm last night on the A361 at East Cranmore, near Shepton Mallet.
A motorcyclist travelling along the road was in collision with a roadside hedge/bank, ending up in an adjacent field.
Sadly the motorcyclist – a man in his 40s – died at the scene.
We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident – or who has dashcam footage of the incident.
If you are able to help us, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220078705