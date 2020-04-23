Witnesses sought following Lockleaze convenience store robbery

We’re seeking help following a convenience store robbery in Lockleaze.

It happened on 12 April at about 7.50am at the Gainsborough Square shop when two men entered the premises.

One of them jumped over counter and took a yellow plastic storage box, containing cigarettes.

A second man also jumped over the counter and prised open a till and took a quantity of cash.

Both men then ran out of the shop.

The man who took the cigarettes is described as a white man, about 6ft tall of average build and in his late 20s-early 30s. He spoke with what is thought to be an East European accent. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket with a red hood. He was wearing dark trousers and wearing white industrial working men’s gloves. The lower part of his face was covered with a scarf or face mask.

The other man was described as a white man, about 6ft tall. He was wearing a dark green Parker-style coat with a fur hood up. He was wearing blue disposable gloves and was also wearing a material mask which obscured part of his face.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who might have been in the area at the time, who may have been alerted to the actions of the men or who saw them putting on, or taking off the masks on their face.

If you are able to help us, please contact us.