Witnesses to incident in Taunton sought

We are investigating a potential robbery in Taunton on Sunday 29 March and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking along Railway Street with his wife at about 3.30pm after carrying out some essential shopping.

He was then struck from behind and knocked over by an unknown male who was seen running along the road before turning right into Thomas Street and out of sight.

The victim later realised his Samsung Galaxy A70 mobile phone had been taken from his jacket and believes it was stolen during the incident.

The offender is described as approximately 18-20 years old, slim and about 5ft 9ins. He was said to be wearing a grey hooded top – and the hood was raised – as well as blue jeans.

PC Stewart Cuthbert said: “The victim was understandably shaken by the unprovoked actions of the male but thankfully suffered no physical injuries.

“The incident though has caused a huge amount of upset as the phone contained a lot of sentimental family photographs.

“We would urge anyone who saw what happened – or saw a male running away from the scene on Sunday – to come forward.”

Anybody with information can report it on the police website and quote reference 5220073050. Alternatively, call 101.