Woman banned from shops and hospital in Southmead

A woman who persistently committed anti-social behavior has been issued with a criminal behaviour order, banning her from Southmead Hospital and shops in the Southmead area.

It was issued at Bristol Magistrates Court on 31 March against Lian Williams, aged 41 of Bishopthorpe Road, Horfield.

The court heard that on 17 February she stole packs of cookies and a baguette from Greggs in Arnside Road.

In January 2019 she was also convicted for arson at Southmead Hospital and has been subject to numerous anti-social behaviour reports and thefts over the past 12 months.

The court said that Lian Williams must not:

* Enter Southmead Hospital, unless attending as an outpatient or with a genuine medical emergency

* Enter any retail premises in Greystoke Avenue and The Arnside, Southmead.

ASB Co-ordinator Kelly Parsons, said: “Lian Williams has caused harassment, alarm and distress to those that live and work in the Southmead community, as well as those that access Southmead Hospital each day. “Her daily prolific behaviour has included theft, arson and drug use.

“This Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) prevents her from entering the areas that have been affected by her anti-social behaviour and criminality.

“Any breach of the CBO is a criminal offence and this would result in a further conviction and possible imprisonment,” said Kelly.

Anyone seeing Lian Williams breaching the order is asked to contact us, quoting reference 5220074073. Call 999 if the breach is actually happening, or 101 (or online, via www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact ) if it has happened, providing details of the time, date, place and what happened.